Lok Sabha elections 2024: Model code of conduct silences political advertisements at Chaityabhoomi

Chaityabhoomi is the site where Dr Ambedkar was cremated

At Chaityabhoomi, this year, all the political hoardings that show up every April 14 and December 6, Dr BR Ambedkar's birth and death anniversaries, have disappeared.

Annually, members from scheduled caste communities visit the historical site to pay their tributes to Dr Ambedkar. There are special arrangements made by the civic body in anticipation of such a large crowd, including emergency medical services.

By early evening, about 27 had visited the doctors posted at the spot, complaining of issues like dizziness and fever, while 37 had participated in a blood donation camp organised by Cooper Hospital.

Along with such services, usually, there are political hoardings put up by parties across the ideological lines on the main road outside Chaityabhoomi as well as at the entrance. This time around, the advertisements were missing from the celebrations as the model code of conduct kicked in last month ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Just because someone is using Babasaheb's picture or wearing blue-coloured clothes does not mean they align with his teachings. This is more true for political parties," said 24-year-old Ranjeet Gautam, a resident of Kharghar, who works as a graphic designer and is preparing for UPSC.

He has been visiting Chaityabhoomi, the site where Dr Ambedkar was cremated, for the last two years, aware this time around of what is different. In the upcoming elections, he said, he will vote based on rising prices.

He has been living in his area for the last few years but hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bastar. Along with him are his relatives, 26-year-old Prem Prakash and 21-year-old Arjun Kumar, the former is a painter and the latter works at a CNG pump station. "My only wish is that instead of this government, there be another government at the Centre. GST has not done us any good," said Prakash. Kumar, on the other hand, said he will be voting for whoever promises more employment.

Dheeraj Bawaskar, 23, a resident of Goregaon, was at the beachside exit of Chaityabhoomi with his girlfriend, "We both go inside Chaityabhoomi December 6 but it is for the first time we are coming here,” he said. The two were there to celebrate by the beach. "We like Prakash Ambedkar but have not yet thought on what basis we will vote," Bawaskar said.

Prakash Gaikwad, 32, a supervisor with Thane Municipal Corporation, was at Chaityabhoomi with his family of three. "I vote based on personality and I like Modi. He or anyone who comes to power next needs to create more government schools and colleges," said the father of a two-year-old.