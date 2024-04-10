Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Raj Thackeray backs PM Modi: Confusion amongst MNS party workers

Thousands attend rally as MNS chief addresses future plans and allegiance to Narendra Modi

There were party cadres brought in 35 to 40 buses from Peth in Nashik

MNS gathered at Dadar’s Shivaji Park to hear their chief Little did they know there was more confusion coming their way These karyakartas were brought by the party to the city from surrounding areas

On Tuesday evening, thousands of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers gathered at Dadar’s Shivaji Park to hear their chief, Raj Thackeray, declare the party’s political future. Little did they know there was more confusion coming their way. These karyakartas were brought by the party to the city from surrounding areas. Some of them came from villages like Peth in Nashik, as well as from the city. Then some came from Bhiwandi, Dombivli, Kalyan, and Thane.

The crowd in the front cheered as Thackeray took shots at the media and the election commission, while the one in the back were not so impressed and patiently listened. There were more cheers as he declared loyalty to the late Bal Thackeray’s ideals. More seriousness and calm enveloped as he criticised demonetisation.

“There are urgent matters in this country like employment which need urgent attention,” he said, as the crowd kept their eyes on the screens displaying Thackeray speak. At this point, there was one question on everyone’s mind: will MNS align with BJP’s Mahayuti? “In Maharashtra, there is so much confusion as people do not know which politician has shifted to which party,” he said. Soon, the question was answered. He declared support to the Mahayuti “only for Narendra Modi”.

The crowd at large was stunned, shocked even as some cheered and clapped. “I was expecting this after listening to the news of the possibility, but we are still shocked. I’m sure this decision was taken for the good of the party,” said Nana Mote, a 43-year-old party worker from Sangli.

Hours before Thackeray’s speech, mid-day spoke with party cadres to understand how they perceive the question of the day. “There are at least 40 buses that were brought here from Thane,” said Santosh Patil, an MNS worker. He said he has been with the party since its inception. “I do not think he will unite with Mahayuti, but even if he does, we will stand behind him,” Patil said. By 7 pm, there were folk performances set on the stage in praise of Phule, Ambedkar, Shivaji, Bal Thackeray, and the struggles of the past leaders to keep Mumbai in Maharashtra (Samyukta Movement). The chairs in the back that were empty had just started filling before the ground was packed once the MNS supremo took over the mic. Jaihind Chaudhary, another party worker from Bhiwandi, said, “The party has not been doing well, but leaders like him (Thackeray) sooner or later win without having to compromise with other parties. He does not like the politics of jumping from one party to the other, and what will MNS achieve by joining BJP? We will not be respected.”

‘It he shifts party, we shift’

There were party cadres brought in 35 to 40 buses from Peth, a taluka in Nashik, 50 km away from the city. Each bus had 20 to 25 MNS workers. A few who spoke to mid-day said they have been MNS workers for the last few years. “Women in the villages still walk long distances for water, and the youth still struggle with unemployment,” said Pundalik Kadali, a 26-year-old passenger driver who ferries from Peth to Nashik city. The group said their BJP MP Bharti Pawar has failed to represent them adequately. “Most of us voted for BJP in the last election. That will not be the case this time,” he said. When asked if he would still remain with MNS if Thackeray aligns the party with BJP, “If he shifts, we will also shift,” he said. The plight of rural areas in the state was also highlighted in the speeches by MNS leader Dilip Bapu Dhotre who spoke before Thackeray. “There have been so many issues of workers, women farmers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, teachers in the last few years. All of them have approached MNS to solve their issues, and the party has been there for them,” he said.

The North Indians

The ground was set for the party known for its anti-North Indian stance by workers from Uttar Pradesh. “Even the chairs and the flags were set up by us. We do this for many political parties,” said a labourer from UP. When asked if he is aware of the party’s approach towards migrant workers, he said, “People leave their home and come here for stomach, we would not have come here if there were other options,”

he said.

