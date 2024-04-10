Ending speculations, Thackeray urges party to prepare for state Assembly polls

MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the annual meeting at Shivaji Park, on Tuesday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray throws weight behind Modi for 2024, attacks Uddhav, EC x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Raj Thackeray has extended ‘unconditional support’ to Narendra Modi Thackeray appealed to his party workers to start preparations for state Assembly polls Addressing his party workers, Thackeray praised the prime minister

Ending the political speculations that have been making rounds, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has extended ‘unconditional support’ to Narendra Modi (NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Thackeray also appealed to his party workers to start preparations for the state Assembly elections, which are scheduled for later this year.

Addressing his party workers, Thackeray praised the prime minister. “During my meeting with Devendra Fadnavis, I told him that I don’t want any Rajya Sabha or Vidhan Sabha seats but we want good and firm leadership for the country, which has the highest number of young people. For our country and firm leadership, my party will support Narendra Modi because the next five years are very important,” Thackeray said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Data states that six lakh people have left India, which is a serious concern because we have the world’s highest young population. Creating job opportunities for these young people is the need of the hour. These Lok Sabha elections are very important for the future of the country,” Thackeray added, emphasising Maharashtra’s significant contribution in terms of tax and the need for a substantial share from the Centre.

Thackeray also disclosed that over the last year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been in touch with him regarding potential collaboration. “I was not clear about their intentions, so I reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah for a meeting. Later, I had discussions with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis,” Thackeray added.

“I have always supported and congratulated the government for its positive initiatives, and I will continue to do so. However, if they fail to fulfil their promises, I will be the first to criticise,” Thackeray asserted.

Raj attacks Uddhav

Raj criticised Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, saying, “Uddhav and Raut are now criticising the BJP. They did not support me when I was criticising. Today, they criticise because there is a split in their party. My opposition was for the public and not for personal gains.”

Potshots at EC

Thackeray also criticised the Election Commission, stating that it should have its own machinery and not rely on doctors and health workers for election duties. “Roping in doctors and nurses from BMC hospitals is wrong because they are needed in hospitals. I appeal to all doctors and nurses to return to their duties. I will see who takes action against them” Thackeray said.

‘Not joining any party’

He declared that he would never merge his party or become president of another party. Dismissing rumours about joining or leading another political party, he emphasised his commitment to the party’s symbol, the Railway Engine, and his inability to work under anyone except the late Shiv Sena supremo

Balasaheb Thackeray.

Fadnavis thanks Raj

Fadnavis congratulated Raj Thackeray for supporting the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. “I thank MNS chief Raj Thackeray for extending his party’s support to the firm leadership of Narendra Modi ji and BJP/Shiv Sena/NCP. Together, we will work for the development and prosperity of our country and Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

6 lakh

No. of people who have left India