Latest blow comes courtesy NCP-Sharad Pawar, which has announced candidates for Bhiwandi and Wardha, both fought and won by the Congress in the past

NCP candidate from Bhiwandi, Suresh Mhatre

Listen to this article Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress loses Bhiwandi x 00:00

Even as the Congress’s aspiring contestants in Mumbai have been left high and dry, it’s time for their Bhiwandi counterparts to cry foul as the NCP (Sharad Pawar) took the Lok Sabha seat—named after the workaholic textile town—from Congress.



NCP-SP’s declaration on Thursday had two seats, Bhiwandi and Wardha that were contested and won by the Congress in the past. It fielded Suresh alias Balya Mama Mhatre from Bhiwandi. For Wardha, it inducted former Congress MLA Amar Kale. Both candidates will fight the BJP’s sitting MPs.