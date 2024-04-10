Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10

Updated on: 10 April,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Thackeray has his say in Mumbai and Sangli

Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10

(From left) Congress leader Nana Patole, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

It's final. In the MVA (INDIA) seat-sharing formula for Maharashtra’s 48 seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has got 21, with four seats in Mumbai, followed by the Congress with 17, which includes two seats in Mumbai. NCP (Sharad Pawar) has the least share of 10. However, the contentious seat of Sangli has remained with the Sena despite Congress leaders’ protests. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 uddhav thackeray sharad pawar shiv sena congress nationalist congress party mumbai mumbai news
