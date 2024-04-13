Stripped of the party founded by his father and its symbol, Thackeray more than once reminded crowd of new symbol

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing a rally at Boisar, Palghar, on Friday. Pic/Eshan Kalyanikar

Lok Sabha elections 2024: CPI (M) cadre make their presence felt at Uddhav Thackeray's Boisar rally

At Uddhav Thackeray’s rally in Palghar’s Boisar, the number of flag holders from the ally’s Communist Party of India (Marxist) outnumbered those from Shiv Sena (UBT). The crowd was roused as Uddhav and all preceding speakers expressed strong opposition to the Vadhvan port.

“Saying ‘Modi parivar’ is not enough. That refers only to him and his chair,” Thackeray remarked. “There are many things to be done here for the people of Palghar, like improving tourism, but instead, they want destructive projects like the Vadhvan port,” he said. Thackeray was campaigning for Bharti Kamdi, his candidate in the constituency.

“What has this government done for the people of Palghar? Our people face hardships and delays while reaching the city, and there are dangerous projects established here. I am from Vikramgad; the farmers in our area are suffering despite Palghar being an agriculture-rich district,” said Kamdi.



Uddhav Thackeray, president, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MP Sanjay Raut in the Bandra-bound train on Friday. Thackeray was accompanied by Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar. PIC/RAJENDRA B. AKLEKAR

The rally took place at the Ambat God maidan in the area, attracting people from across the villages of Palghar. For most attendees, employment was the primary issue influencing their vote, while for others, it was the neglect of their villages for years. “There are 8 villages in Shahapur that still do not have electricity,” said Vishnu Chaudhary from Shisauli village.

Another 70-year-old, Mira Ghatke from Shahapur, stated that they have been with CPI (M) for several decades. “We will now be supporting Shiv Sena,” she said. Many such CPI (M) supporters or party members have been campaigning for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in their villages.

There was still confusion about the party symbol among the masses. Kalpesh Vatash, 22, from Vikramgad said, “There is not much money in farming, so I also do daily wage work,” while wearing a Shiv Sena neck cloth. When asked about the party symbol, he said, “dhanushban,” only to be corrected by those around him that it has now changed to a “mashal.” A similar situation occurred with a woman from Talashi village, who initially said the symbol is a bow and arrow, only to be corrected by others.

Thackeray himself emphasised the party symbol in multiple rhetorics. He asked the crowd, “What is Bharti tai’s symbol?” and received a resounding response of “mashal” from the crowd. A few moments later, he said, “Bharti’s symbol, mashal, not only represents Shiv Sena but also symbolizes the fire that will burn injustice against you all.”

Boisar is surrounded by industries, ranging from textiles to chemical industries. Deepak Patil, 37, a chemical engineer from Kolhapur working in one such company, stated, “I used to like BJP too, but in the last few years, the cost of living has increased, and I don’t like Fadnavis either. I like Nitin Gadkari, but I am more inclined towards Uddhav. At this point, I have not decided whom to vote for; I am just listening to people.”

Both Thackeray and his second-in-command, Sanjay Raut, criticised Modi and Amit Shah for labeling Shiv Sena (UBT) as the “fake Shiv Sena.” “Shah and Modi call Uddhav’s Sena fake. They call Pawar’s party fake. The fake goods from Gujarat are now calling us fake,” Raut said. “Modi comes to Maharashtra and calls it fake; this is not his degree. This is the Shiv Sena created by Bal Thackeray,” Thackeray said.