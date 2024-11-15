As historically Mumbai has experienced lower voter turnout compared to other parts of the state, the Election Commission of India has directed the BMC to implement 'innovative' measures to boost voter participation for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 approach, the state government, alongside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has swiftly ramped up preparations to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly. The authorities are looking to increase the voter turnout on November 20 and have appealed to every eligible voter in Mumbai to exercise their democratic right.

In a press release issued on Friday, BMC said that Bhushan Gagrani, the District Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner, has overseen extensive preparations to ensure that the process runs seamlessly. "The administration is working hard to ensure voters face no obstacles on election day, with efforts to improve facilities and raise awareness about the importance of voting," the release stated.

As historically Mumbai has experienced lower voter turnout compared to other parts of the state, the Election Commission of India has directed the BMC and the administrations of Mumbai City and Suburban districts to implement 'innovative' measures to boost voter participation. These include rationalisation of polling stations, the establishment of facilities within residential societies, and the provision of assured minimum facilities at polling booths.

A key initiative in the voter engagement campaign is the ‘Know Your Polling Station’ drive. This campaign is designed to help voters easily locate their polling stations, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting homes to inform residents about any changes. Voters are also being provided with QR (quick response) code-based letters for easy navigation.

Additionally, students have been encouraged to hand out 'Sankalp Patra (pledge forms)' to their parents, urging them to vote. Celebrities and political representatives have also joined in spreading awareness through video messages and social media outreach.

In past elections, Mumbai saw significant challenges in voter participation due to factors such as long queues, remote polling stations, and inadequate facilities. The administration has taken a thorough approach to address these issues. For example, polling stations have been rationalised, and the total number of stations has been increased from 9,893 to 10,112. Each polling station is now expected to cater to an average of 1,200-1,300 voters.

To ensure that voters in high-rise buildings do not face any inconvenience, 701 polling stations have been set up within or near residential societies. Additionally, a colour-coding system will be used at locations with multiple polling stations to prevent confusion.

Assured Minimum Facilities

This election, the administration is committed to providing Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at every polling station. These include access to drinking water, wheelchairs for PwD voters, clean waiting areas, fans, proper lighting, and hygienic facilities. For areas with multiple stations, clear signage and a colour-coding system will help voters navigate easily.

Special attention has been given to PwD voters. There are 23,927 PwD voters in Mumbai, and extensive measures have been taken to ensure their ease of access to polling stations. A total of 997 vehicles, including buses and accessible vans, have been arranged to transport PwD voters to their respective stations. In addition, 2,085 wheelchairs and 2,549 volunteers, known as Divyang Mitras, will assist PwD voters at polling stations.

SVEEP initiative

To ensure maximum voter awareness, the BMC has launched an extensive outreach campaign under the SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) initiative. Various activities such as street plays, cycle rallies, and flash mobs are being organised to directly engage citizens. Over 50 celebrities from different fields have joined the “Vote Kar, Mumbaikar!” campaign, appealing to the public to participate in the democratic process.

Public awareness materials, including posters, banners, and hoardings, have been placed in high-traffic areas such as historical sites, crowded markets, and public offices across Mumbai. Special initiatives have been launched to engage school children and local communities in the voting process.

Discounts for voters

In an effort to further encourage voter participation, several private organisations and businesses across Mumbai have announced discounts for voters. Retailers, restaurants, cinema halls, and other service providers are offering discounts on products, food, and tickets for those who show their inked finger as proof of voting. This initiative, led by groups such as the Maharashtra Retailers Association and the Ahaar Association, is valid from November 20 to 22.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on Wednesday. The administration has urged all eligible voters to cast their ballots and strengthen the democratic process. In addition to providing better facilities, measures have been taken to ensure that no voter is deterred by external factors such as travel or adverse weather conditions.

With these extensive arrangements in place, the authorities are hopeful that voter turnout will significantly improve this time.