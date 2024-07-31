Current and former SpiceJet employees have slammed the management for ‘ignoring their repeated pleas’; carrier says clearing dues remains its top priority

The airline has claimed there has been a delay in some deposits. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai: SpiceJet staffers ask, ‘PF is deducted from our salaries, but where is it going?’ x 00:00

Spicejet employees have raised concerns about provident fund (PF) deductions from their wages not reflecting in their accounts. Some also told mid-day they do not get their salaries on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former employees, meanwhile, have stated that their full and final (FnF) settlement and pending PF dues have not been disbursed yet by the airline.

‘Noticed discrepancies’

Employees across various departments have expressed dissatisfaction with the situation. Deepak Goswami, a SpiceJet cabin crew member, said, “PF is deducted from our salaries every time, but it is never credited to our PF accounts. The condition of employees in the organisation is very poor. Our salaries are also significantly delayed. Salaries are generally credited between the first and 10th of each month, but we haven’t received last month’s salary yet. There are also numerous other issues.”

Deepak Goswami, SpiceJet cabin crew member; (right) Rahul Singh, a former employee, claims he’s still awaiting his dues

Rojalin Pradhan, another SpiceJet employee, said, “PF is deducted from our salary but it is never credited to our PF accounts.” A ground crew employee revealed, “I’ve noticed discrepancies in my PF account for the past year. While PF is being deducted from my salary, it hasn’t been credited. The company hasn’t cleared the FnF for previous employees and is currently hiring new staff as many former employees have left due to these issues.”

Another cabin crew employee expressed frustration, stating, “It’s disheartening to see our hard-earned money not managed properly. We’re worried about our future and feel our concerns are being ignored. This is extremely unethical on the part of the organisation.”

Pending FnF and PD

Rahul Singh, a former employee, alleged that despite quitting the organisation two years ago, his FnF settlement and PF have not been credited.

Etelvina Fernandes, another ex-employee, said, “PF deductions were made from our salaries, but the amounts were never credited to our PF accounts. Even after leaving SpiceJet, I still haven't received my PF and FnF.”

Upasana Jagat, another former employee, added, “My PF amount is still pending, even though it was deducted from my salary. I quit the airline a few months back.”

Shadab Sayyed said, “I still haven’t received my FnF even two years after quitting SpiceJet. I would not recommend the airline to newcomers given the issues I’ve faced.”

SpiceJet responds

After mid-day reached out to the airline, a spokesperson replied via email, saying, “There has been a delay in some deposits. Clearing these dues remains our top priority.”