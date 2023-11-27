Technical glitch delays departure of SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Gwalior

The scheduled departure time for flight SG-429, set for 08:35 am, was disrupted as the aircraft returned to the airport bay due to the reported technical problem

A technical issue caused a delay in the departure of a SpiceJet flight bound for Gwalior from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday.

SpiceJet's spokesperson confirmed the issue and mentioned that the flight's departure time was adjusted.

"SpiceJet flight SG 429 returned to the bay due to a technical issue. The flight's departure time was revised and will depart shortly for Gwalior," the airline spokesperson said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out inside a grounded SpiceJet aircraft during maintenance work at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in July this year.

No injury to maintenance personnel or any major damage to the aircraft was reported in the incident that took place on July 25.

