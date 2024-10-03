The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar Mishra, a native of Haryana; he was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The Tardeo police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai and demanding R10 crore from the shrine's authorities.

The accused, identified as Pawan Kumar Mishra, 31, a native of Haryana, was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

The police said the call was made on September 25 to the shrine's landline. Immediately after the call, the police were notified, and the bomb detection and disposal squad was deployed. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Mishra was produced in court following his arrest, where he was remanded to two days of police custody for further investigation, said additional public prosecutor Pravina Patil, representing the Tardeo police.

According to the police, the accused made the call under the influence of alcohol, but they are investigating whether he has any connections to anti-social elements.