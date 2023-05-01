Breaking News
Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah Trust issues public advisory for visitors during high tides, check details

Updated on: 01 May,2023 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Haji Ali Dargah Trust also issued a list of dates of high tide and the timings when the gates of the dargah would be closed

Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah Trust issues public advisory for visitors during high tides, check details

File Pic/ Haji Ali Dargah Trust

The Haji Ali Dargah Trust in Mumbai issued a public advisory on Monday. In the advisory, the Haji Ali Dargah trust said that due to high tides the gates of the dargah would be closed on some days. 


The Haji Ali Dargah Trust also issued a list of dates of high tide and the timings when the gates of the dargah would be closed.



In an official statement, the Haji Ali Dargah Trust said that it was issuing a public notification for the visitors who may make a note of the below dates when the gates of the dargah would be closed for visitors. Haji Ali Dargah gates will be closed for ziyarat on the following dates-


Haji Ali Dargah Gate will closed for ziyarat on the following dates.

Fri 05-05-2023
Gate closed from 10:30.a.m. to 01:30.p.m.

Sat 06-05-2023
Gate closed from 11:00.a.m. to 02:00.p.m.

Sun 07-05-2023
Gate closed from 11:45.a.m. to 02:45.p.m.

Mon 08-05-2023
Gate closed from 12:30.p.m. to 03:30.p.m.

Tue 09-05-2023
Gate closed from 01:00.p.m. to 04:00.p.m.

Thur 18-05-2023
Gate closed from 10:00.a.m. to 01:00.p.m.

Fri 19-05-2023
Gate closed from 10:30.a.m. to 01:30.p.m.

Sat 20-05-2023
Gate closed from 11:15.a.m. to 02:15.p.m.

Sun 21-05-2023
Gate closed from 11:45.a.m. to 02:45.p.m.

Mon 22-05-2023
Gate closed from 12:30.p.m. to 03:30.p.m.

Mohammed Ahmed Taher, Administrative Officer, Haji Ali Dargah Trust said, "It is requested that the visitors shall plan their visit accordingly."

mumbai mumbai news haji ali dargah maharashtra news arabian sea India news

