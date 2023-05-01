Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop in Mohammed Ali Road, operations underway

The fire was confined to a shop. No injuries so far have been reported in the incident, the civic body said in a statement

Fire Brigade officials reached the sport to douse the fire. Pics/ Shadab Khan

A fire broke out at Mohammed Ali Road in south Mumbai on Monday evening, the officials said.

According to the civic authorities, the incident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday evening at around 6 pm. The information regarding a blaze near Minara Masjid, opposite Suleman Usman Bakery in Masjid Bunder was received by the civic authorities following which a fire fighting operation was launched and Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police and BEST staff was mobilized.

The fire was confined to a shop. No injuries so far have been reported in the incident, the civic body said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Pune, Maharashtra, two persons were injured after a massive fire broke out on Pune-Satara Road and spread to three different shops, fire department officials said, reported the PTI.

According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30am, on Pune-Satara Road.

On receiving information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further, according to the fire department, the blaze triggered some blasts that helped the flames spread further and wreak major damage to the shops.

The officials informed further that one of the shops that caught fire dealt in home and kitchen appliances while another was a mobile phone store. The fire was put under control, officials added.