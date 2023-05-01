Breaking News
Mumbai reports 61 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 930

Updated on: 01 May,2023 06:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

No death was reported on April 30, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,765, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Monday reported 61 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,62,876, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


The city had been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus. But, on Monday, Mumbai witnessed a decline in the daily cases of Covid-19.



The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 59 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,42,181.


The city now has an active caseload of 930 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 24 and April 30 was 0.0102 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,45,440 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 728 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 6,348 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 425 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin had said on Sunday.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally in the state to 81,65,891, as per the bulletin.

No death was reported on April 30, the bulletin said

The bulletin had said that at present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total number of 1,112 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 10 deaths reported among the cases of this variant. 

It had said that since 1st Jan 2023, 96 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.92 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 88 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities while 13 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

 

