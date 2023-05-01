India reports 4,282 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 47,246

The death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities, which includes six reconciled by Kerala

India on Monday reported 4,282 coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases dropped by over 1,750 to stand at 47,246, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities, which includes six reconciled by Kerala, the data showed.

On Sunday, India had reported 5,874 coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases was 49,015.

The daily positivity rate recorded on Monday was 4.92 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.00 per cent.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,49,671). The active cases now constitute 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,43,70,878 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 425 Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai, which took the state's tally to 81,65,891, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,514.

The recovery count increased by 499 in the last 24 hours to touch 80,13,372, leaving the state with 4,005 active cases.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate was 98.13 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.81 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted was 8,69,94,604, including 12,076 in the last 24 hours.

It said the dominant variant of Covid-19 was Omicron XBB.1.16, with 1,112 cases, including 10 deaths, being reported due to it.