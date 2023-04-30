Mumbai reports 105 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 928

No death was reported on April 30, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,765, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Sunday reported 105 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,62,815, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

After a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus, the city has been witnessing a sharp decline in the daily cases of Covid-19.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 141 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,42,122.

The city now has an active caseload of 928 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 23 and April 29 was 0.0109 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 1,88,44,712 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,240 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 6,101 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 425 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said. The fresh cases took the overall infection tally in the state to 81,65,891, as per the bulletin.

No death was reported on April 30, the bulletin said

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 4,005 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

499 patients discharged today 80,13,372 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 30. The recovery rate in the state is 98.13 per cent, the bulletin said.