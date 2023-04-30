Breaking News
Mumbai: 24,000 trees pruned so far, 61,000 in line
Maharashtra: Female cop from Haryana killed in road accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg
Mumbai: Eros Theatre is going nowhere!
Mumbai: Elderly widow loses Rs 85.6 lakh in two-year-long con job
Mumbai: 886 paan bidi shops demolished in five days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra reports 425 new Covid 19 cases active tally in state at 4005

Maharashtra reports 425 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in state at 4,005

Updated on: 30 April,2023 07:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on April 30, a state health department bulletin said

Maharashtra reports 425 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in state at 4,005

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra reports 425 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in state at 4,005
x
00:00

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 425 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.


The fresh cases took the overall infection tally in the state to 81,65,891, as per the bulletin.



No death was reported on April 30, the bulletin said


Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has  4,005 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

499 patients discharged today 80,13,372 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 30. The recovery rate in the state is 98.13 per cent, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that at present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total number of 1,112 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 10 deaths reported among the cases of this variant. 

It said that since 1st Jan 2023, 96 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.92 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 88 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities while 13 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Also Read: BMC's VN Desai hospital doctors successfully perform rare surgery on woman

Meanwhile, on account of Maharashtra Day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) will remain shut on Monday, May 1, the BMC said on Sunday.

Vaccination will resume across the centres from May 2 (Tuesday), according to BMC.

"All government and municipal Covid vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day. All Covid-19 vaccination services will resume from Tuesday, May 2," BMC said.

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus Covid 19 India news national news Hello Health Health Matters Health And Wellness

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK