Maharashtra reports 425 new Covid-19 cases, active tally in state at 4,005

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 425 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally in the state to 81,65,891, as per the bulletin.

No death was reported on April 30, the bulletin said

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 4,005 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

499 patients discharged today 80,13,372 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 30. The recovery rate in the state is 98.13 per cent, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that at present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total number of 1,112 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 10 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

It said that since 1st Jan 2023, 96 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.92 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 88 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities while 13 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, on account of Maharashtra Day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) will remain shut on Monday, May 1, the BMC said on Sunday.

Vaccination will resume across the centres from May 2 (Tuesday), according to BMC.

"All government and municipal Covid vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day. All Covid-19 vaccination services will resume from Tuesday, May 2," BMC said.