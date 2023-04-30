Mumbai: BMC Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut on May 1

Vaccination will resume across the centres from May 2 (Tuesday), according to BMC

Representative Image

On account of Maharashtra Day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) will remain shut on May 1 (Monday).

Vaccination will resume across the centres from May 2 (Tuesday), according to BMC.

"All government and municipal Covid vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain closed on Monday, May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day. All Covid-19 vaccination services will resume from Tuesday, May 2," BMC said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday reported 118 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the total number of cases in the city to 1,162,710. The tally of active cases stood at 964.

According to BMC's Public Health Department, 1,126 patients were discharged today as the recovery rate stood at 98.13 per cent.

On Saturday, 14,564 Covid-19 tests were conducted out of which 12,332 were done in government laboratories while 2,086 were done in private laboratories, and 146 self-tests.

The bulletin said that at present the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 1,112 patients have been found infected with this variant while 10 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

