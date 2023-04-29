The tally of active cases stood at 964

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai reports 118 cases of Covid-19, one death x 00:00

Mumbai on Saturday reported 118 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the total number of cases in the city to 1,162,710. The tally of active cases stood at 964, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Public Health Department said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday logged 489 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections, the state health department said in a media release. The state also recorded one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 1126 patients were discharged today as the recovery rate stood at 98.13 per cent.

On Saturday 14,564 Covid-19 tests were conducted out of which 12,332 were done in government laboratories while 2,086 were done in private laboratories, and 146 self-tests.

The bulletin said that at present the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 1,112 patients have been found infected with this variant while 10 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Also read: Two bodies recovered, 11 rescued in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after building collapses

Since Jan 1, 2023, 96 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the state. 72.92 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 88 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 13 per cent did not have any comorbidity.