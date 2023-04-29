Breaking News
Two bodies recovered, 11 rescued in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after building collapses

Updated on: 29 April,2023 08:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An official said that about 22 residents were believed to be trapped in the building at the time of the incident

Two bodies recovered, 11 rescued in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after building collapses

Photo/TMC

Bodies of two residents have been recovered while 11 residents have been rescued from the debris after a building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The deceased have been identified as Navnath Sawant, 40 and Laxmidevi Ravi Mhato, 26 years.


The incident occurred in Vardhaman compound in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, April 29. A ground plus 3-storey structure collapsed at around 1.45 pm trapping workers who were working on the lower floor and families living on the second floor.



An official said that about 22 residents were believed to be trapped in the building at the time of the incident.


Minister of State Kapil Patil, Thane Collector Ashok Singare and Assistant Commissioner (Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation) are present at the spot.

The residents were rescued with the help of the Thane Disaster Response Force personnel at and were admitted to the Government Upazila Hospital Bhiwandi for treatment.

Rescue operations are underway at the site of the incident through Thane Disaster Response Force personnel and National Disaster Response Force personnel.

