Maharashtra: Rain-affected Nashik farmer crushes onion crop, performs funerary rituals

Updated on: 01 May,2023 04:24 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI

The video of the act of farmer Yogesh Sonawane, a resident of Dangsaundane village in Satana taluka, went viral on social media on Monday

A farmer in Nashik in Maharashtra protested the loss he suffered due to unseasonal rains by crushing 200-300 quintals of onions under a tractor and then performing funerary rituals.


The video of the act of farmer Yogesh Sonawane, a resident of Dangsaundane village in Satana taluka, went viral on social media on Monday.



He said farmers were not even getting transportation costs from their crops, forget a fair and remunerative price, after the rains that have lashed several parts of Maharashtra this month.

Officials said rains have caused damage to onions, grapes, pomegranates, mangoes and vegetables in the district and the state government was undertaking loss assessment surveys, called panchnama, to provide relief to those affected.

