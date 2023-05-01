Mumbai: Electric ST bus service launched by CM Eknath Shinde, Makarand Anaspure announced as ambassador

At the inauguration, CM Shinde said that it has been decided that the government will always support the betterment of the state transport system. He said that ST is the lifeline of Maharashtra and in the current competitive environment ST should provide maximum quality and people oriented services, a statement from the CMO said

Pic/CMO

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday launched electric state transport (ST) bus service.

At the inauguration, CM Shinde said that it has been decided that the government will always support the betterment of the state transport system. He said that ST is the lifeline of Maharashtra and in the current competitive environment ST should provide maximum quality and people oriented services, a statement from the CMO said.

E-Shivneri bus was inaugurated at Sahyadri guest house in the presence of CM Shinde and along with the inauguration, the clean and beautification of bus station campaign was also launched in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray. Famous Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure was announced as goodwill ambassador of ST, the statement said.

Currently 100 Shivneri buses for Mumbai-Thane-Pune will be running on electric, the statement further said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Shinde said that it is a matter of pride that our ST is also on the lines of Amrit Mahotsav. Earlier ST used to reach on unpaved roads as well. Now roads have been built everywhere and the ST is still the lifeline of Maharashtra. The service of ST should be more people oriented. New concepts and changes are happening. The aim is to provide better facilities to the passengers. Passengers have expectations from ST.

Expect a clean and beautiful bus stand

In order to ensure that all bus stations, toilets, bus station premises and passenger buses of ST are clean and tidy, a competitive campaign will be conducted and the best bus stations will be awarded with cash prizes. The Chief Minister said that as ST represents the rural areas, the new goodwill ambassador Makarand Anaspure is also known to the rural areas, his social work is also on a large scale, ST will benefit from it, the statement said.

Electric bus service also reduces pollution

Today ST has reached 97 percent people in the state. The Chief Minister appreciated that ST has started electric bus service considering the environment and pollution reduction methods. We have promoted stalled works in the state in the last eight to nine months. Right from the first cabinet, we have taken decisions in the interest of the common man. These are the decisions that bring changes in the lives of farmers and laborers. We are satisfied that more than 8 crore senior citizens of the state who have completed 75 years of age have benefited from free travel in all types of buses of ST. Women are given 50 per cent discount in ticket fare in all types of ST buses. CM Shinde expressed satisfaction that 17 to 20 lakh women passengers are taking advantage of it every day, due to which a large number of passengers are turning to ST, the statement said.

Shekhar Channe, MD said in his introduction that even in times like Covid, ST Corporation has performed well. Last April, ST had 3 lakh passengers, now it has increased to 54 lakh passengers. Lakhs of senior citizens travel free in ST and women are given 50 percent travel discount, so the number of daily commuters in ST has reached 1 million.

Speaking on this occasion, goodwill ambassador Makarand Anaspure mentioned that he has been traveling by ST since his childhood and also told the memories of the carrier drivers on ST journey. He also said that there is a need to connect with modern times and I will take the responsibility that the administration of ST reaches everyone.