MVA rally: Traffic to be hit in parts of Mumbai on May 1, police issues advisory for motorists; check alternate routes

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, on May 1, Maha Vikas Aghadi has organised a meeting in the jurisdiction of the BKC traffic division at Phataka Ground, BKC area of Bandra (East), Mumbai

Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday evening issued traffic restrictions in parts of the city ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rally on May 1.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, on May 1, Maha Vikas Aghadi has organised a meeting in the jurisdiction of the BKC traffic division at Phataka Ground, BKC area of Bandra (East), Mumbai.

It said that to attend the meeting, a huge number of activists and other followers of Maha Vikas Aghadi are likely to visit from different parts of Maharashtra in their vehicles at BKC. Due to the huge number of vehicles coming to the BKC area, traffic congestion is likely at Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway and nearby roads leading towards the venue.

It further said that it is necessary to issue an order for traffic regulation and traffic control in the said area.

The traffic notification was issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, DCP, Traffic, Mumbai.

It said, In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public, the following traffic regulation and control shall come into effect on 01/05/2023 between 13.00 hrs to 24-00 hours on a temporary basis. The vehicles carrying people for the meeting have been exempted from the said order -

Road closed for vehicular traffic-

- There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Worli Sea link to go towards Kurla through BKC Family Court junction.

- There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar road through BKC Income tax junction towards Kurla.

- There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla.

- There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through MTNL junction from BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.

- There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming through the Eastern Express Highway via Chunabhatti in BKC premises by using the BKC connector southbound.

- No Parking restrictions have been imposed by earlier notification in the BKC area shall be released on 01/05/2023 between 09-00 hrs to 24.00 hrs.

Optional Route

- Vehicular traffic from the Western express highway, Worli Sea link through BKC premises towards Kurla shall take a U-turn from Family Court junction- Left turn from MMRDA Junction and shall proceed through Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla.

- Vehicular traffic proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income Tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction- Through Kala Nagar Junction - Dharavi T junction then towards Kurla.

- Vehicular traffic proceeding from Kherwadi Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace, Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Kurla shall take a U-turn from Valmiki Nagar (Kherwadi Traffic Division) and shall proceed through Government Colony- Kalanagar Junction- Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

- Vehicular traffic from Razzak and Surve Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi T Junction and Worli Sea Link shall proceed through CST Road, University main gate, Ambedkar Junction- right turn - Hansbhugra Junction and shall proceed towards their destination.

- Vehicular traffic proceeding through Eastern Express Highway from Chunabhatti towards BKC shall take a right turn at Sion Circle and through T Junction- Kalanagar Junction and then proceed to their destination.