Mumbai Police bans flying activities around Dadar ahead of Maharashtra Day

It said that a large number of people are expected to gather for the Maharashtra Day celebrations and it is necessary that adequate security checks should be put in place to prevent unwanted activities around the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, Mumbai

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it has banned flying activities around Shivaji Park in Dadar ahead of Maharashtra Day on May 1.

In a prohibitory order, Mumbai Police said, that it is possible that during the ceremonial parade and public programme on the occasion of Maharashtra Day at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai, the terrorist / anti-social elements may try to use the air space for breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and there may be a grave danger to the human life, safety and damage to public property.

The prohibitory order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai.

The order further said that in view of the ceremonial parade and public programme on the occasion of Maharashtra Day at Shivaji Park, no flying activity be allowed in the jurisdiction of Mahim Police Station, Shivaji Park Police Station, Dadar Police Station, and Worli Police Station during Maharashtra Day on May 1, 2023.

It said, "This order shall remain in force with effect from 00.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs of 01/05/2023 unless withdrawn earlier."

The order said any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.