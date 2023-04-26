Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police bans flying activities around Dadar ahead of Maharashtra Day

Mumbai Police bans flying activities around Dadar ahead of Maharashtra Day

Updated on: 26 April,2023 01:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

It said that a large number of people are expected to gather for the Maharashtra Day celebrations and it is necessary that adequate security checks should be put in place to prevent unwanted activities around the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, Mumbai

Mumbai Police bans flying activities around Dadar ahead of Maharashtra Day

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police bans flying activities around Dadar ahead of Maharashtra Day
x
00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it has banned flying activities around Shivaji Park in Dadar ahead of Maharashtra Day on May 1.


In a prohibitory order, Mumbai Police said, that it is possible that during the ceremonial parade and public programme on the occasion of Maharashtra Day at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai, the terrorist / anti-social elements may try to use the air space for breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and there may be a grave danger to the human life, safety and damage to public property.



It said that a large number of people are expected to gather for the Maharashtra Day celebrations and it is necessary that adequate security checks should be put in place to prevent unwanted activities around the Shivaji Park area in Dadar, Mumbai.


The prohibitory order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues prohibitory orders for city till May 10, check what is exempted

The order further said that in view of the ceremonial parade and public programme on the occasion of Maharashtra Day at Shivaji Park, no flying activity be allowed in the jurisdiction of Mahim Police Station, Shivaji Park Police Station, Dadar Police Station, and Worli Police Station during Maharashtra Day on May 1, 2023.

It said, "This order shall remain in force with effect from 00.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs of 01/05/2023 unless withdrawn earlier."

The order said any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Till the time Covid has settled down, we need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviours. Do you agree?
mumbai mumbai news mumbai police maharashtra dadar shivaji park

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK