Maharashtra Day: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists, check list of diversions, alternate routes

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Traffic Police said, in order to carry out smooth functioning of the Maharashtra Day parade, the traffic regulation and control needs to be made on all adjoining roads around Shivaji Park ground

Ahead of the Maharashtra Day parade, officials were seen practicing at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday issued traffic restrictions in the city ahead of Maharashtra Day celebrations in Dadar area of central Mumbai.

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Traffic Police said, whereas, on 1st May 2023, the Maharashtra Day parade is being organised at Shivaji Park ground, Dadar in Mumbai. In order to carry out smooth functioning of the parade, the traffic regulation and control needs to be made on all adjoining roads around Shivaji Park ground from 06.00 hrs. to 12.00 hrs

The traffic notification was issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, DCP, Addl. Charge (H.Q. & Central), Traffic, Mumbai.

The traffic notification further said, In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, it is being ordered as under.

Following traffic regulation and control shall come into effect on May 1, 2023 between 06.00 hrs to 12.00 hrs-

Road closed and one-way for vehicles

- N. C. Kelkar Road and Keluskar Road from L. J. Road Junction (Gadkari Junction) up to South and North junction shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

- Keluskar Road South shall be 'ONE-WAY' for east side vehicular traffic that means, traffic from Swatantraveer Savarkar road shall be allowed to come through this way.

- Right turn from Meenatai Thackeray statue on Keluskar Road North shall be 'ONE-WAY' for vehicular traffic proceeding towards west.

- S. K. Bole Road shall be one way from Siddhivinayak Junction to Portuguese Church Junction.

- Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road shall be one way from Siddhivinayak junction to Yes Bank

- Vehicular traffic proceeding from Siddhivinayak junction through Swatantraveer Savarkar road shall take a right turn at Siddhivinayak junction, proceed through S.K. Bole road, left turn at Portuguese Church-Proceed through Gokhale Road- Gadkari Junction- L. J. Road- Raja Bade Chowk towards western suburbs.

- Entry for vehicular traffic is restricted from Yes Bank junction to Siddhivinayak Junction, hus, general public vehicles shall proceed by taking left turn at Yes Bank junction-Shivaji Park Road No. 5- Pandurang Naik road- right turn at Raja Bade Chowk- L. J. Road Mumbai * Gadkari Junction- then proceed through Gokhale road towards South Mumbai.

No Parking on following roads-

- Keluskar Road (Main, South & North)

- Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from Keluskar Road (North) to Pandurang Naik Road.

- Pandurang Naik Road, (Road no 5)

- N.C. Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden.

- Saint Dnyaneshwar Road.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace

Parking for the Police/BMC/PWD vehicles

- Veer Savarkar Smarak Hall

- Vanita Samaj Hall

- Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool

- Kohinoor PPL, N.C. Kelkar Road, Dadar (W).

Instructions to the invitees

Route for invitees coming from South and Central Mumbai through Tilak flyover bridge to Shivaji Park:

- Tilak Flyover bridge- Kotwal Garden circle- right turn- N. C. Kelkar road- Gadkari Junction right turn from Meenatai Thackeray Statue- Keluskar north road-left turn at Shivaji Park gate no.5-left turn at C Ramchandra Chowk- through Swantantraveer Savarkar road south bound left turn at Vasant Desai chowk (Keluskar South junction)- through Shivaji Park gate No. 1 Parade ground.

- Route for invitees coming from South Mumbai through Dr. Annie Besant road to Shivaji Park: From South Mumbai- Dr. Annie Besant Road- then proceed through Century junction Swantantraveer Savarkar Road-Siddhivinayak Junction -right turn at Vasant Desai Chowk (Keluskar South Junction) then through Shivaji park gate no. 01, in Parade Ground.

- Route for Invitees coming from Western Suburbs through Mahim old Cadel Road to Shivaji Park : Invitees from west suburbs shall proceed through Mahim junction- Old Cadel road- Hinduja hospital- Swantantraveer Savarkar Road south bound left turn at Vasant Desai Chowk (Keluskar Southjunction)through Shivaji Park gate No. 01-In parade ground.

Route for Invitees coming from Western Suburbs through Mahim L. J. Road to Shivaji Park: Invitees from west suburbs shall proceed through Mahim Church- Lady Jamshedji Road- Raja bade Chowk-Gadkari Chowk-Right turn- N. C. Kelkar Road- left turn at Maa Saheb Meenatai Thackarey Statue- Keluskar Road North- left turn at Shivaji Park gate No. 5- C. Ramchandra Chowk (Keluskar Road North junction) left turn Swantantra Veer Savarkar Road South bound left turn at Vasant Desai Chowk (Keluskar Road South) through Shivaji Park gate no. 01 in Parade ground.

Route March

The along Parade Route march commencing from Shivaji Park ground through Gate No. 5 will left turn- Keluskar road (North)- C. Ramchandra Chowk- left turn - South S. Sawarkar road bound- Sangeetkar Vasant Desai Chowk (Keluskar road South junction)- Right turn-will terminate/end at Naarli Baug.

Hence, motorists are Boards as well as advised to avoid above said route between 06.00 hrs. to 12.00 hrs. Signage police Personnel shall also be placed at various places to direct motorist/pedestrians to ensure that the least inconvenience is caused to them.

Parking instructions for people without car pass for local and others citizens

Local and other citizen without Car Pass shall park their vehicles at Kohinoor parking lot of BMC situated at J. K.Sawant road near Plaza Cinema, Dadar (w), Mumbai. Dadar (w), Mumbai.