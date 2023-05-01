Mumbai: Father-son duo who shot dead 22-year-old woman in Mankhurd held

According to the Mumbai Police, the zone 6 of the Mumbai Police had formed 14 different teams to crack the case. The teams included senior officials from the Mankhurd Police and zone 6. The teams had been trying to trace the culprits since the incident took place and were successful in nabbing the suspects on the wee hours of Monday

The accused in police custody. Pic/ Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Monday solved the murder case of a 22-year-old woman that took place on April 29 in Mankhurd area of the city. In the matter the police have arrested a father-son duo who had been allegedly involved in the crime, the police said.

According to the Mumbai Police, the zone 6 of the Mumbai Police had formed 14 different teams to crack the case. The teams included senior officials from the Mankhurd Police and zone 6. DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput supervised the entire investigation. The teams had been trying to trace the culprits since the incident took place and were successful in nabbing the suspects on the wee hours of Monday.

The police said, on April 29, women of two separate families who were neighbors living in Indira Nagar locality of Mankhurd got into a fight and later the two men of one of the families got involved in the fight. Both families had been in a dispute for sometime and police complaints from both sides are present in the police records. Complaints included non-cognizable offences and serious allegations of rape and POCSO Act. The police had also taken preventive actions against both then parties previously. However, the fights between both the families did not stop.

"On the day when the crime took place, the father-son duo identified as Sonu Singh and Atish Singh allegedly carried along a weapon and shot the 22-year-old victim in her chest that led to her death. The two later fled away from the crime scene. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival," an official said.

The police teams began investigations and in the wee hours of Monday finally traced the duo. Both have been placed under arrest on multiple charges of the IPC including murder. The investigation to find out about the procurement of the gun is being done, the police said.