Mumbai: Woman shot dead during quarrel with neighbour in Mankhurd

Updated on: 30 April,2023 12:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident occurred in Indira Nagar locality when a fight broke out between the woman and the wife of her neighbour over some issue

Mumbai: Woman shot dead during quarrel with neighbour in Mankhurd

Mumbai: Woman shot dead during quarrel with neighbour in Mankhurd
A 22-year-old woman was shot dead by her neighbour in suburban Mankhurd in Mumbai on Saturday evening, police said.


The incident occurred in Indira Nagar locality when a fight broke out between the woman and the wife of her neighbour over some issue, an official said.



"The husband of the other woman and her son reached the spot and a round was fired. The victim was injured in the chest. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival," the official said.


He said the deceased woman recently lodged a complaint against the brother of the accused man for allegedly raping her daughter.

The accused and his son fled from the spot after the incident, the official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway. 

