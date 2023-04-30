The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to be around 32°C and 26°C on Sunday

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Weather update: Rain to lash Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during next 3-4 hours, says IMD x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that light to moderate spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next three to four hours.

"Light to moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during next 3-4 hours," a nowcast warning issued by IMD at 10 am on Sunday said.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty wind 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at a few places in Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gondia and Yavatmal and at isolated places over Washim, Amravati and Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha.

Also Read: In Photos: Rain lash parts of Mumbai, AQI at 65

In Mumbai however, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted cloudy skies but no rain for the city till May 5.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to be around 32°C and 26°C on Sunday.

The weather agency said that the city will witness a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon or evening.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category at 11.55 am, with a reading of 64.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe.