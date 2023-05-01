Breaking News
Thane: Shirt tag helps GRP identify man's body, trace family

Updated on: 01 May,2023 02:01 PM IST  |  Thane
A passenger, who had boarded a local train in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, died during the journey on April 23, senior inspector Archana Dusana of Dombivili GRP said

Thane: Shirt tag helps GRP identify man's body, trace family

Thane: Shirt tag helps GRP identify man's body, trace family
A tag of a tailoring shop helped the Government Railway Police (GRP) trace the family of a 57-year-old man who died of natural causes on a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district last month, an official said on Monday.


A passenger, who had boarded a local train in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, died during the journey on April 23, senior inspector Archana Dusana of Dombivili GRP said.



A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem, she said.

While trying to ascertain the deceased man's identity, the police came across a tag of a tailoring shop on his shirt and traced it to an establishment in Vangani, she said.

The deceased was identified as Mehboob Nasir Shaikh, the official said, adding that his family was traced and his last rites were conducted on Sunday. 

