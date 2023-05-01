The syndicate's kingpin and two other persons were arrested following the drug seizure on Sunday, he said, adding that Rs 36 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 7.8 lakh were also seized

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai NCB busts inter-state drug racket, mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 cr seized; three held x 00:00

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal unit has busted an inter-state drug syndicate and seized mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 crore from neighbouring Thane district in Maharashtra, an NCB official on Monday.

The syndicate's kingpin and two other persons were arrested following the drug seizure on Sunday, he said, adding that Rs 36 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 7.8 lakh were also seized.

The NCB had received information that the syndicate was operating from Thane area and mephedrone (a synthetic stimulant commonly known as MD, white magic and meow meow) procured from other states was being supplied in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas, he said.

Based on the basic information, intelligence modules were activated.

Also Read: Nigerian national held with drugs worth Rs 11.6 lakh in Navi Mumbai

On Sunday, the NCB sleuths laid a trap in Bhiwandi area of Thane and caught two persons, PS Veer and Rohan K, red-handed while procuring the drug, the official said.

The NCB recovered two kilograms of mephedrone from their possession. During further questioning, they mentioned about their supplier named IGN Ansari.

Immediately, a follow-up team apprehended Ansari from his home in Bhiwandi and recovered Rs 36 lakh cash and 147 grams of gold valued at Rs 7.8 lakh from there, the official said.

Ansari told the NCB that the cash and valuables were proceeds of the drugs sale, he said.

During investigation, the NCB learnt Ansari was in the drugs business for last five to six years.

He initially started as a petty street peddler, but later became the main supplier in the area, the official said.

Further probe was on into the case, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.