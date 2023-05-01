Breaking News
Nigerian national held with drugs worth Rs 11.6 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 01 May,2023 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

They nabbed the accused, identified as Boniface Emenike (45), hailing from Awkuzu in Nigeria, and seized 116 grams of methaqualone from his possession, the police said in a release

Nigerian national held with drugs worth Rs 11.6 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Police have arrested a Nigerian national and seized the banned drug methaqualone worth Rs 11.6 lakh from his possession in Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Monday.


Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell raided a flat in Taloja area on Saturday.



They nabbed the accused, identified as Boniface Emenike (45), hailing from Awkuzu in Nigeria, and seized 116 grams of methaqualone from his possession, the police said in a release.


During questioning, it came to light that the accused did not possess any visa or passport for travel and stay in India, it said.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act, the release said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused procured the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news thane navi mumbai

