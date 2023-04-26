Police had registered an FIR on the charge of cheating against three directors of an export company based in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, an official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Thane: Export firm director held for duping bizman from Malaysia of Rs 1 cr x 00:00

Navi Mumbai Police arrested a director of an export company for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 1 crore by issuing a fake export order for supplying sugar, police said on Wednesday.

Police had registered an FIR on the charge of cheating against three directors of an export company based in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, an official said.

Police said the company promised to supply sugar to the businessman based in Malaysia and forwarded him a fake export release order in the name of a sugar factory from Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old man arrested for stealing phone from Borivali woman

After forwarding the fake documents through email, the accused director received the payment of USD 1,39,590 (Rs 1,09,13,285) from the businessman but never supplied sugar.

The accused was produced before a court in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday which remanded him in police custody till May 2, the police official said.

Further investigation into the alleged fraud is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.