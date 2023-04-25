Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old man arrested for stealing phone from Borivali woman

The Borivli police caught Thakur with the help of Kashmiri Gate Delhi police on Saturday. The accused was preparing to go to Manali by boarding a bus

The Borivli police have arrested a 21-year-old chef who allegedly absconded stealing an Apple mobile phone from a 27-year-old female chartered accountant.

The accused has transferred Rs 81,000 from the UPI using her phone.

The arrested accused has been identified as Anurag Thakur, a resident of Nagpur.

The Borivli police caught Thakur with the help of Kashmiri Gate Delhi police on Saturday. The accused was preparing to go to Manali by boarding a bus.

According to police sources, a 27-year-old female CA went on a tour with her friends to Kashmir, Bir-Billing, and Himachal Pradesh on March 2 this year, during her trip she met Thakur.

On March 21, when Thakur came to Mumbai, he contacted her over the phone call. Thakur met the CA and resided with her at her house for three to four days.

As he was a chef, during his stay, he made food for her and her friends. During his stay, he took advantage of getting the entire information of the mobile phone password and pattern lock and he escaped from the house with the phone when she was sleeping said an officer.

the victim approached the police station and registered a complaint on March 24. During the inquiry, it has been revealed that Thakur transferred about Rs 81,000 to the PayTm wallet of the complaint and spend the entire amount.

"The accused changed three to four sim cards. Using the CDR and IMEI numbers of the mobile phone, we trace him. He was preparing to go to Manali from the Laxmi Holidays travel bus from Kashmiri Gate. We took the help of Kashmiri Gate Delhi police station’s officer ASI Virendra Tiwari who caught the Tahkur in the bus," the officer added.

Thakur has a bad habit of betting due to which he had committed a similar crime in Pune too. The victim was also a CA. A case has been registered at Bhartiya Vidhyapeeth police station in Pune.

"Thakur has been produced before the Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate court on April 23, and he was remanded in police custody," said another officer.

"We have recovered the stolen mobile phone of the complaint," the police officer added.