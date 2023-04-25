Man found dead on railway track in Navi Mumbai; murder case registered

The body of a man in his late 20s was found between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations below Palmbeach bridge on Monday morning, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said

The body of an unidentified man with injury marks was found on a railway track in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The body of a man in his late 20s was found between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations below Palmbeach bridge on Monday morning, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The man was lying in a pool of blood and there were several injury marks on his body, he said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

