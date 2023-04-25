Breaking News
Man found dead on railway track in Navi Mumbai; murder case registered

Updated on: 25 April,2023 07:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The body of a man in his late 20s was found between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations below Palmbeach bridge on Monday morning, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said



Representative image. Pic/Istock


The body of an unidentified man with injury marks was found on a railway track in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.


The body of a man in his late 20s was found between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations below Palmbeach bridge on Monday morning, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.



The man was lying in a pool of blood and there were several injury marks on his body, he said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

