The administrator of the Telegram channel 'MPSC 2023 A' allegedly hacked into the internal link provided to students to check their hall tickets and obtained the data of 94,195 candidates illegally, an official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Telegram channel administrator booked for hacking into MPSC hall ticket mechanism x 00:00

An unidentified administrator of a Telegram channel was booked on Monday for allegedly leaking the hall tickets of the combined exams of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission scheduled for April 30, a Navi Mumbai police official said.

The administrator of the Telegram channel 'MPSC 2023 A' allegedly hacked into the internal link provided to students to check their hall tickets and obtained the data of 94,195 candidates illegally, the official said.

Also Read: Man on way to cousin's engagement knocked down on Western Express Highway, dies

"The accused made changes to the data to mislead students scheduled to appear for the exams. Efforts are on to arrest the unidentified accused," the CBD Belapur police station official said.

A case has been registered under Sections 43A (compensation for failure to protect data) and 43B (procedure of arrest) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever