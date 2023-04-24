Mumbai: Man on way to cousin's engagement knocked down on Western Express Highway, dies

According to the police sources, the deceased was heading towards Borivali to participate in the engagement ceremony when he met with an accident. He was rushed to the Dr. Cooper Hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors

A 38-year-old man working in the merchant navy was on Sunday allegedly killed in a road accident on the Western Express Highway near Sahara Star Hotel bridge in Mumbai, the police said.

According to the police sources, the deceased has been identified as Mayur Patil. He was heading towards Borivali to participate in the engagement ceremony of his cousin from Parel when he met with an accident. Patil was rushed to the Dr. Cooper Hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

As per the statement given to the police by the deceased younger brother- Milind Patil (36), Mayur was working in the Merchant Navy and was living with his wife and two children aged 10-years-old and two-month-old respectively.

The family went to Borivali to participate in the engagement ceremony, the family reached the venue, however, Mayur was left behind and was coming to take the clothes of his daughter (two months old) on the bike, the police said.

Milind received a call from his brother’s mobile number at about 8 pm in the evening and the person on the other side informed him that Mayur had met with an accident and he was crushed under the tire of an unidentified vehicle. The caller told him that he was rushing him to Cooper Hospital, the police said.

Milind along with the other family members reached the hospital and were informed that Mayur is dead, said an officer from Vile Parle police station.

"We have registered the case under various sections of IPC against the unknown vehicle driver and are further investigating the matter," he added.