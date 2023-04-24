No death was reported on April 24. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,761, a BMC health bulletin said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264 x 00:00

Mumbai on Monday reported as many as 59 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,61,946, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus but on Monday the city reported decline in the daily cases of Covid-19.

No death was reported on April 24. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,761, the health bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 131 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,40,921.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,264 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 17 and April 23 was 0.0156 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,35,126 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 944 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 4,442 days, as per civic data.

Also Read: Mumbai: Water supply affected in Bandra due to pipeline burst, says BMC

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Sunday reported 545 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases on Sunday took the overall infection tally to 81,61,894, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra on Monday had a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin had said.

655 patients were discharged on April 23 80,07,335 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery.

Recovery rate in the state is on Sunday stood at 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.