Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid 19 active tally at 1264

Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264

Updated on: 24 April,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on April 24. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,761, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264
x
00:00

Mumbai on Monday reported as many as 59 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,61,946, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


The city has been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus but on Monday the city reported decline in the daily cases of Covid-19.  



No death was reported on April 24. The death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,761, the health bulletin said.


The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 131 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,40,921.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,264 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 17 and April 23 was 0.0156 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,35,126 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 944 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 4,442 days, as per civic data.

Also Read: Mumbai: Water supply affected in Bandra due to pipeline burst, says BMC

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Sunday reported 545 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases on Sunday took the overall infection tally to 81,61,894, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra on Monday had a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin had said.

655 patients were discharged on April 23 80,07,335 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery.

Recovery rate in the state is on Sunday stood at 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus Covid 19 India news Hello Health Health And Wellness Health Matters

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK