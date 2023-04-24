India records 7,178 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 65,683

The death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data stated

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India has logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped after 69 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The active cases stood at 65,683. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 545 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities, the state health department said. After the new additions, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,61,894 and the death toll to 1,48,504.

Mumbai saw 141 fresh cases and one fatality while another person died of Covid-19 in Ratnagiri.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.81 per cent.

A total of 655 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in the state to 80,07,335. The current recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, a health department bulletin said.

The state is now left with 6,055 active cases.

With 8,278 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the count of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 8,68,93,709.

The dominant variant of Covid-19 in circulation is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 789 cases were found to be infected with this variant so far in Maharashtra, while five patients infected by this variant have died, the health department said.

It said since January 1 this year, 86 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra. 72.09 per cent of the 86 fatalities occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, while 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities. 13 per cent did not have any comorbidity.