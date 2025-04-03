Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra SDPI members booked for unauthorised protest against Waqf Bill

Maharashtra: SDPI members booked for unauthorised protest against Waqf Bill

Updated on: 03 April,2025 06:12 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police said that it has have booked around 20 persons in connection with the matter

Maharashtra: SDPI members booked for unauthorised protest against Waqf Bill

The protest took place on Wednesday, an official said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: SDPI members booked for unauthorised protest against Waqf Bill
x
00:00

Several members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were booked for holding an unauthorised protest in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra against the Waqf Bill, a police official said on Thursday reported the PTI.


The protest took place on Wednesday, he added.


"We have booked 20 persons but no one has been arrested as yet. They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Police Act for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant and other offences," he said.


The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a 288-232 vote in the early hours of Thursday after over 12 hours of debate. It is being debated in the Rajya Sabha at present.

The Lok Sabha passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition describing it as "anti-Muslim", reported the PTI.

The Waqf Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after division of votes.

In his reply to the debate, Union Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there is no place in the world safer than India for minorities and they are safe because the majority is entirely secular, as per the PTI.

He said even minuscule minority communities like the Parsis are safe in India and all minorities here live with pride.

"Some members have said that minorities are not safe in India. This statement is completely false. There is no place safer than India for minorities. I am also a minority and we all are living here without any fear and with pride," he said after the debate on the Bill.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the Waqf (Amendment) Bill a weapon, aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future."

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Waqf Bill Waqf Board mumbra thane mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK