Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray opposes Waqf Bill

Updated on: 03 April,2025 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief slammed the BJP for its 'hypocrisy' and stated that the party "plans to give lands to businessmen friends"

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray opposes Waqf Bill

Uddhav Thackeray has criticised Waqf Amendment Bill. File pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray opposes Waqf Bill
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray opposed the Waqf Bill which was presented and passed in the Lok Sabha.


Uddhav criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government and stated that his party has opposed the bill.


The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also slammed the BJP for its 'hypocrisy' and stated that the party "plans to give lands to businessmen friends", according to the ANI.

According to the ANI, Uddhav Thackeray remained resolute in his opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.


Thackeray acknowledged that a few rectifications were "good". However, he slammed the BJP being all show and no substance, pointing out that despite repealing Article 370 they failed to secure land for Kashmiri Pandits. 

Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference said, "There are some corrections (for the Waqf board) in the Waqf amendment bill, which are good. However, the experience with the BJP till now is that yanche dakhwayeche daant ani khayeche daant vegde ahe (all show, no substance)... We supported them during the repeal of Article 370... But I want to ask, did the Kashmiri Pandits get their land? We not only opposed the bill but also the hypocrisy and corruption of the BJP and its plans to give land to its businessmen friends," the ANI reported.

He took a jibe at the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. He said, "Just after the Eid government brought the Waqf Amendment bill and told everyone that this would be beneficial for poor Muslims and they would get many things from it, this was said by Amit Shah and all his allies. Unexpectedly, Kiren Rijiju tabled this bill yesterday," as per the ANI.

Earlier today, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) stated that if the Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, they will challenge it in court.

"If this bill is passed in Rajya Sabha, we will challenge it in court. We are confident that we will get justice and relief in this matter based on constitutional facts," Maulana Mahali told ANI.

On Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Rijiju moved a motion for the consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

While speaking in the upper house of Parliament, Rijiju referenced the Sachar committee report, which suggested expanding the central Waqf council and state Waqf boards to enhance inclusivity. He also provided details about the number of Waqf properties, noting that the Sachar committee estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh properties at Rs 12,000 in 2006.

The minister referred to the recommendations of the previous Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chaired by senior Congress leader K Rahman Khan, which highlighted various issues with the Waqf board that required rectification, including the improvement of the infrastructure of the board.

Rijiju urged Congress and its allies to support the Waqf Amendment Bill stating that all the recommendations given by previous committees have been incorporated into the newly amended bill.

"All these recommendations given earlier have been incorporated in the newly amended bill. These committees were under UPA and Congress. Thus, I appeal to Congress party and its allies to support Waqf Amendment Bill 2025," he said, the news agency reported.

(With ANI inputs)

