Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Rajya Sabha. Pic/PTI

On Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju introduced a motion for the consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

While speaking in the upper house of Parliament, Rijiju referenced the Sachar committee report, which suggested expanding the central Waqf council and state Waqf boards to enhance inclusivity. He also provided details about the number of Waqf properties, noting that the Sachar committee estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh properties at Rs 12,000 in 2006.

"As of today, there are 8.72 lakh Waqf properties. In 2006, if the Sachar committee had estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh Waqf properties at Rs 12,000 crore, then you can imagine the income these properties must be generating now. The Sachar committee also recommended that the central Waqf council and state Waqf board should be broadened to make them inclusive. The committee also recommended specific steps to be taken for the (benefit) of women and children," Rijiju said.

According to the ANI reports, The minister referred to the recommendations of the previous Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chaired by senior Congress leader K Rahman Khan, which highlighted various issues with the Waqf board that required rectification, including the improvement of the infrastructure of the board.

"A joint parliamentary committee under the leadership of K Rahman Khan, who served as a minority affairs minister, raised the issue regarding infrastructure (of Waqf) while pointing out the fewer manpower and funds. He said that the entire thing is focused on appointing or removing the Mutawalli," he added.

Rijiju urged Congress and its allies to support the Waqf Amendment Bill stating that all the recommendations given by previous committees have been incorporated into the newly amended bill.

"All these recommendations given earlier have been incorporated in the newly amended bill. These committees were under UPA and Congress. Thus, I appeal to Congress party and its allies to support Waqf Amendment Bill 2025," he said.

Rijiju stated that the Ministry of Minority Affairs had drafted the bill after consulting various stakeholders across the country. He mentioned that a total of 284 organisations provided feedback on the bill, and over one crore people submitted memorandums to express views on it.

"Before the joint parliamentary committee was formed, many said that the consolation regarding it wasn't enough. I want to say that before the Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced, the ministry of minority affairs came to prepare the bill after taking in confidence the stakeholders, including the minority commission of the state governments," the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.

"The JPC has done a comprehensive work, more than any other JPC formed previously. In totality, 284 organisations across different regions gave opinions. Over one crore people submitted memorandums to register their opinions to the JPC and the ministry. This is historic," he added.

(With ANI inputs)