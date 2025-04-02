The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha today, with both the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc preparing for an intense debate. The bill seeks to improve the regulation and management of Waqf properties

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, amidst an ongoing political standoff between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc. Both the BJP and the Congress have issued whips to their Members of Parliament (MPs), ensuring maximum attendance in the House for the proceedings.

The bill will be introduced after the Question Hour for consideration and passage, followed by an eight-hour debate, which may be extended if deemed necessary. Given the lack of bipartisan consensus on the matter, the final decision is expected to be determined by the numerical majority on the House floor.

The ruling and opposition parties remain firm in their respective stances. Alongside the BJP and Congress, their respective allies have also issued whips to ensure full attendance of MPs on both April 2 and April 3. In particular, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip Dharmendra Yadav has issued a three-line whip to all SP MPs, directing them to be present and actively participate in discussions on the bill, ANI reports.

On Tuesday, leaders of the INDIA bloc held a meeting in Parliament to strategise their approach towards the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. ANI sources indicate that the opposition remains critical of the proposed changes and is expected to voice its concerns during the parliamentary debate.

According to ANI, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was initially presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year. Following its introduction, a Joint Parliamentary Committee, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, was constituted to review and assess the bill before it was reintroduced for further discussion and passage.

The primary objective of the bill is to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address challenges and inefficiencies in the regulation and management of waqf properties across the country. The amendment seeks to enhance the governance of waqf assets by implementing various reforms, including renaming the existing legislation, refining the definition of waqf, streamlining the property registration process, and incorporating technological advancements for better record-keeping and transparency.

The Waqf Act, 1995, was originally enacted to regulate waqf properties; however, it has faced persistent criticism over issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

