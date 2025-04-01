JPC Chairman on Waqf Bill stated that the Muslims were thanking PM Narendra Modi, while Congress and Owaisi look at them as their vote bank

A man ties a black armband to another to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Waqf Amendment Bill takes centre stage during Eid prayers x 00:00

Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. However, the celebrations were accompanied by some protests and heightened security measures in various places over the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025.

The issue of the Waqf Bill took center in parts of the country on Monday, with people, donning ‘black armbands’ to protest . In Karnataka, sports and youth empowerment minister Rahim Khan, offered special prayers sporting black armbands to express their protest against the Centre’s move. Believers sported symbols of protest during the prayers held in Bidar, Mandya and Belagavi.

The Mandya Urban Development Authority president Naheem performed prayers in Mandya wearing the black armband. Speaking to reporters, he said he did it as a silent protest against the Waqf Bill. In Belagavi, SDPI cadres participated in the prayers wearing black armbands.

In Hyderabad, a protest was held outside the Ujale Shah Eidgah in Saidabad, where a group of people tied black bands around to express their opposition to the Waqf Bill. Similarly, in Aishbagh, people gathered to offer prayers, but a few also took part in protests against the bill. Security measures were heightened in several cities to ensure the smooth and peaceful celebration of Eid.

Let amended law come

Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday questioned the ‘black band’ protest against the Waqf bill when the amendment law had not been passed.

“While many Muslim clerics are supporting this Bill, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is objecting to it. They asked people to wear black armbands in protest against this Bill, and even today, on Eid, they have appealed to people to protest against this bill. But why? First, let the amended law come.”

Further, he stated that while Muslims were thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’, Congress, Owaisi and AIMPLB were looking at Muslims as their vote bank and doing appeasement.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The Union Cabinet recently approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, incorporating the changes recommended by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), paving the way for it to be tabled in Parliament for a discussion and passage.

The Bill was itroduced on August 8, 2024, in the Lok Sabha with an aim to streamline the Waqf Board’s work and ensure the efficient management of Waqf properties. The Bill was later referred to the JPC.

The parliamentary panel had adopted the report with a majority vote, while all 11 MPs from opposition parties in the panel had objected to it. On March 28 Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that the Bill, which was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in August 2024, will be reintroduced in the current session of Parliament.

