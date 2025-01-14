Earlier on Monday, Raut emphasised the necessity for dialogue among alliance partners to strengthen and save the INDIA alliance, especially in the wake of recent comments from CPI General Secretary D Raja, who acknowledged the fragmentation of the alliance post-Lok Sabha elections 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed strong confidence in the survival of the INDIA Bloc on Tuesday, urging Congress, as the "larger partner" in the alliance, to play a crucial role in maintaining unity among opposition parties, reported news agency ANI.

In a media interaction, Raut highlighted the importance of the INDIA Bloc in safeguarding democracy and fostering opposition unity against the BJP's dominance.

He stated, "The INDIA alliance will survive. If we do not keep the INDIA alliance alive, the opposition will die. They (BJP) will eliminate the opposition. INDIA alliance was formed for the Lok Sabha elections but today it is a need of the nation and democracy to keep it intact.”

Raut further noted the dynamics within state alliances, pointing out the challenges in Maharashtra and Delhi. He observed, "In Delhi, the Congress and AAP think that they are big powers...In Maharashtra also we have said that the local body elections are of the workers. It is difficult to form an alliance there, but our alliance will be intact in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha (Maharashtra). Being the bigger party in the alliance, it is the responsibility of Congress to keep us together.”

Earlier on Monday, Raut emphasised the necessity for dialogue among alliance partners to strengthen and save the INDIA alliance, especially in the wake of recent comments from CPI General Secretary D Raja, who acknowledged the fragmentation of the alliance post-Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"It is a fact that Opposition is divided. It is known to people that in Delhi. Assembly election AAP is contesting on its own, Congress is contesting on its own, Left parties are contesting wherever they are capable of putting up a fight and among other parties, certain parties have declared support to AAP. So, it is a fact that INDIA bloc stands divided," Raja told ANI.

Raut's statements come against a backdrop of criticism from BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who claimed that the INDIA bloc has 'no mission' and is 'scattered.'

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the INDIA bloc, claiming that the alliance has 'completely disintegrated,' citing examples of the alliance not fighting the Delhi assembly polls and Mumbai municipal corporation polls together.

(With inputs from ANI)