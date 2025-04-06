Summer on a stick: Try these gelato popsicles for a modern twist to classic favourites

Smooth like gelato and fun like a popsicle, these gelato popsicles are a playful nod to the simple joys of unwrapping frozen treats

A local ice cream factory was within walking distance from our family home in Thane. When we’d walk past it at 4 pm, we could smell milk boiling in a giant wok, with an older man stirring it at regular intervals. During summer, we would spend our pocket money on buying a choco bar, made right in front of our eyes. The milk bar was dipped in melted chocolate, then put in something that seemed like a blast freezer and was served within minutes. Sometimes, these were pre-made and kept. It was the best Rs 7 we spent during the summer.

Recently, when we tried The Gelato Bar’s Gelato Popsicle, it flooded us with memories. Claiming to be India’s first gelato popsicle, these gelato pops are inspired by iconic frozen treats like orange candy, choco bar, and magnum. These gelato pops are a modern twist on classic favourites by Chef Rachi Gupta. Creamy meets cool in Gupta’s creations that blend nostalgia with indulgence, crafted using the finest ingredients including single-origin chocolates.

We started with Chips and Cookies (Rs 100), a rich, creamy delight with just the right amount of crunch, striking the perfect balance between texture and flavour. Next up was Gianduja (Rs 100), a silky blend of chocolate and hazelnut paste that melted effortlessly on the palate—decadent and satisfying. The final surprise was the Vegan and No Added Sugar Dark Chocolate (Rs 100)—unexpectedly rich and intense, delivering guilt-free indulgence without compromising taste.

Each flavour is thoughtfully crafted to evoke sweet memories while offering a smooth experience—just the kind of treat that makes you smile with every bite.

