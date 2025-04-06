Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Summer on a stick Try these gelato popsicles for a modern twist to classic favourites

Summer on a stick: Try these gelato popsicles for a modern twist to classic favourites

Updated on: 06 April,2025 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

Smooth like gelato and fun like a popsicle, these gelato popsicles are a playful nod to the simple joys of unwrapping frozen treats

Summer on a stick: Try these gelato popsicles for a modern twist to classic favourites

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Summer on a stick: Try these gelato popsicles for a modern twist to classic favourites
x
00:00

A local ice cream factory was within walking distance from our family home in Thane. When we’d walk past it at 4 pm, we could smell milk boiling in a giant wok, with an older man stirring it at regular intervals. During summer, we would spend our pocket money on buying a choco bar, made right in front of our eyes. The milk bar was dipped in melted chocolate, then put in something that seemed like a blast freezer and was served within minutes. Sometimes, these were pre-made and kept. It was the best Rs 7 we spent during the summer.



Recently, when we tried The Gelato Bar’s Gelato Popsicle, it flooded us with memories. Claiming to be India’s first gelato popsicle, these gelato pops are inspired by iconic frozen treats like orange candy, choco bar, and magnum. These gelato pops are a modern twist on classic favourites by Chef Rachi Gupta. Creamy meets cool in Gupta’s creations that blend nostalgia with indulgence, crafted using the finest ingredients including single-origin chocolates.


We started with Chips and Cookies (Rs 100), a rich, creamy delight with just the right amount of crunch, striking the perfect balance between texture and flavour. Next up was Gianduja (Rs 100), a silky blend of chocolate and hazelnut paste that melted effortlessly on the palate—decadent and satisfying. The final surprise was the Vegan and No Added Sugar Dark Chocolate (Rs 100)—unexpectedly rich and intense, delivering guilt-free indulgence without compromising taste.

Each flavour is thoughtfully crafted to evoke sweet memories while offering a smooth experience—just the kind of treat that makes you smile with every bite.

smdmail@mid-day.com
TO BUY: Zomato and Swiggy

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

summer Food mumbai Sunday Mid-Day

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK