Addressing a state BJP convention in Shirdi, Amit Shah said the people of Maharashtra showed Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray their place by rejecting the politics of dynasty and betrayal in last year's elections

Amit Shah. File Pic

Listen to this article Sharad Pawar's long-term politics of betrayal ended by BJP's poll victory in Maharashtra: Amit Shah x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that veteran politician Sharad Pawar played politics of betrayal and treachery in Maharashtra from 1978, which was ended by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 with its resolve to establish a stable government, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a state BJP convention in Shirdi, Amit Shah said the people of Maharashtra showed Pawar, who heads NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray their place by rejecting the politics of dynasty and betrayal in last year's elections.

Citing differences between Congress and allies in Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, and Maharashtra, Shah said the decline of the opposition INDI block has begun.

"Sharad Pawar started politics of 'daga-phatka' (betrayal and treachery) in Maharashtra in 1978, which was rejected by people in 2024 (elections). Similarly, the politics of the dynasty and the betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray was also rejected. People showed Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray their place in 2024 polls," Amit Shah said, according to the PTI.

Noting that the BJP's victory in Maharashtra will have long-term consequences, Amit Shah said the historic win shattered the INDI alliance's confidence.

Amit Shah also said the BJP will win the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 scheduled for next month.

Sharad Pawar praised RSS for countering opposition's fake narrative in 2024 polls: Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Sharad Pawar praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after observing how the organisation successfully countered the opposition’s fake narrative during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The opposition had earlier alleged that the BJP aimed to secure 400 seats to amend the Constitution and eliminate reservations, a claim that saffron party leaders acknowledged had negatively impacted their campaign.

Commenting on Sharad Pawar’s recent remarks appreciating the RSS, Fadnavis said on Friday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance managed to construct a misleading narrative during the general elections. However, he credited the RSS for its role in exposing the truth.

“When the Assembly elections drew closer, individuals from various walks of life, inspired by the RSS, played a critical role in dismantling this fake narrative. Sharad Pawar Saheb is an astute leader; he must have studied the RSS’s efforts and realised that it is not merely a political entity but a nationalist force. In any competition, it is wise to recognise others’ strengths,” Fadnavis remarked during an interaction with senior editor Vivek Ghalsasi at the Late Vilasji Fadnis Jivhala programme in Nagpur.

The CM further revealed that when Eknath Shinde was appointed Chief Minister in June 2022, he had requested to be assigned organisational work. However, senior party leaders insisted that he join the government.

(with PTI inputs)