Speaking at the event organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed his happiness at the unveiling of such a culturally significant landmark in the city

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis opens restored Bhau Daji Lad Museum, anticipates tourism surge in Mumbai x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the newly renovated Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The richness of a city is not seen in the wealth of its people or its towering buildings, but through its museums," said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis today, during the inauguration of the renovated Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum.

Speaking at the event organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed his happiness at the unveiling of such a culturally significant landmark in the city.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister highlighted that museums are the windows to a city's civilisation, culture, people's lives, and history. "The purpose of building a museum is to ensure that future generations can connect with our historical heritage. It is essential for them to understand the development that has shaped our present and the changes that have taken place," he added.

Further emphasising the importance of preserving India's ancient culture, CM Fadnavis said, "India is the only country in the world that still holds the oldest living culture. Our nation is a mine of culture, and it is our duty to preserve and protect it."

Paying tribute to Dr Bhau Daji Lad, the Maharashtra Chief Minister noted, "Dr Bhau Daji Lad was not only a doctor but also a dedicated social worker who spent his life preserving historical relics. His efforts in collecting and donating valuable items laid the foundation for this museum, which has carried his name for the last 50 years."

The newly renovated museum, now reintroduced to the public in a refreshed form, promises to become a major attraction for both locals and tourists. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed his joy at seeing the museum's restoration, which will offer a unique experience through its display of historical artefacts and rare photographs.

He also congratulated all those who contributed to the renovation project, acknowledging their hard work in revitalising the museum to its former glory.

The inauguration event was attended by several prominent personalities, including Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Member of Parliament Milind Deora, MLA Rajhans Singh, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Administrator and Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi, and several other dignitaries.

The reopening of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum marks an important moment in Mumbai’s cultural journey, offering an enriching opportunity for people to connect with the city's rich heritage, the Maharashtra CMO said in a statement.