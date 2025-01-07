The repair, restoration and conservation work for the museum was started in March 2023. According to Mumbai civic body, all the work was completed within 18 months

The newly renovated Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Byculla. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the newly renovated Bhau Daji Lad Museum, located in the premises of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo at Byculla (East), on Wednesday at 11 am.

The other dignataries who will be attending the ceremony include minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and legislators Advocate Sunil Shinde and Rajhans Singh.

The repair, restoration and conservation work for the museum was started in March 2023. According to Mumbai civic body, all the work was completed within 18 months. These included waterproofing of the roof, internal repairs of the roof and restoration of the carvings on it, repair of internal and external plaster, repair of windows, plinth protection, painting, carpets, ramps etc. The BMC has spent a total of Rs 2.8 crore on these works.

Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum is one of the oldest museums in Mumbai. The idea of a museum in Mumbai was conceived during the World Exhibition of 1851 in London.

The foundation stone of the present building of the museum was laid on November 19, 1862, by the then Governor Sir Henry Bartle Frere. The construction of the museum began in 1872. In honour of he construction of the museum began in 1872.

The museum was founded as the Victoria and Albert Museum. On November 1, 1975, it was renamed as Bhau Daji Lad Museum in honor of Dr Ramkrishna Vithal alias Bhau Daji Lad, who played an important role in its establishment.

The museum is a confluence of art, culture and science. Miniature clay sculptures, maps, stone stamps, photographs, rare books, etc are some of its special attractions. The museum has been designed in six different parts. The curtain raiser features exhibits on Mumbai's history, industry, art, and 19th century paintings, among other exhibits.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in February 2003 between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Jamnalal Bajaj Pratishthan and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for the revival and management of the museum. The museum was restored from 2003 to 2008 and reopened to the public on January 4, 2008. The museum also received the UNESCO Award of Excellence in Cultural Conservation in 2005 for this restoration project.

Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has been continuously working as a dedicated institution to achieve excellence in the field of cultural education. Its main objective is to promote social interaction through various exhibitions, create interest in art among children, generate public interest in the artistic, cultural, economic history and development of Mumbai, and cultural awareness.

Various activities are organised through the museum on Mumbai's history, art, cultural development, music, dance, art, drama and theatre.

The institutions promoting Indian handicrafts are given free entry in Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. Their exhibits are held in the Kamalnayan Bajaj Special Art Gallery in the main building of the museum.

Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has so far held exhibitions in Mumbai in joint partnership with international museums and institutions such as Victoria and Albert Museum (London), Guggenheim Museum (New York) etc. Also, various activities have been carried out in collaboration with consulates of Italy, Belgium, Canada etc., as well as cultural centres and institutions such as Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia, Polish Institute of New Delhi and Alliance Francaise.

In April 2017, the 'Museum Katta' was launched as a special programme series in the Marathi language. It showcases historical and contemporary social and cultural traditions in folk art, cinema, literature, theatre, music and visual art. The show received an overwhelming response from the audience and artists.

The museum has also launched an internship programme. The In-Residence Programme provides an opportunity to undergraduate students as well as art teachers to guide citizens of different age groups visiting the museum, disseminate the activities of the museum to the public, and organise workshops. Also, students are given the opportunity to create educational materials, etc., in collaboration with international educational institutions.