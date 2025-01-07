Experts have assured that HMPV, a respiratory virus that circulates during winter and affects all age groups, particularly young children and the elderly, has not caused a surge in influenza-like cases or hospitalisations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it is following the Union and state health department guidelines on Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and has not detected any cases in Mumbai so far. A comparison of respiratory infections between December 2023 and December 2024 shows no significant increase in Mumbai, the BMC said on Tuesday.



"BMC is taking all precautions as suggested by the union govt and Maharashtra health department about HMPV. To date, no HMPV patient has been detected in Mumbai. Also, a comparative analysis is done for respiratory infections reported in December 2023 and December 2024 but no significant trend is seen in rising infections. BMC is taking all precautions suggested," the civic body said in a press release.



Amid growing concerns about HMPV cases in the country, experts have assured that the respiratory virus that circulates during winter and affects all age groups, particularly young children and the elderly, has not caused a surge in influenza-like cases or hospitalisations, news agency ANI reported.



Seven cases of HMPV have been reported in the country: two each cases in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Chennai, and one in Ahmedabad.

Lawyer urges HC to take cognisance of HMPV, direct govt to take immediate measures

A lawyer on Tuesday moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court (HC), urging it to take cognisance of concerns over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and direct the Maharashtra government to take proactive measures, news agency PTI reported.

In his plea, Advocate Shreerang Bhandarkar said HC had in 2020 taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a similar action is now required amid the growing global concerns surrounding the HMPV outbreak.

The court is likely to hear the application on Friday, PTI reported.

Bhandarkar had appeared as amicus curiae (appointed by the court for assistance) in the Covid-19 plea.

In August 2020, the Nagpur bench had taken suo motu cognisance of the pandemic and had passed a slew of directions to the state government, PTI reported.

"The recent increase in reported cases of HMPV underscores the need for vigilance, preparedness and proactive public health measures," the application stated.

It urged the high court to direct the state health department to intensify HMPV surveillance, testing and reporting and to establish a task force on emerging respiratory viruses.

The plea also sought HC to direct the state to launch public health awareness campaigns focusing on HMPV symptoms, transmission and prevention.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)