Move comes after woman died after being run over on an encroached road in Ghatkopar

In Goregaon, BMC demolished 14 structures on S V Road

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday initiated action against the encroached lands, including shop extensions on the narrow road at Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar West, where a tempo had lost control and run down a few people, killing one person on December 27. In a similar action, the BMC also demolished 14 structures on S V Road in Goregaon to remove bottlenecks.

A 35-year-old woman had died while five pedestrians were injured after a speeding tempo rammed into them on a narrow road in Chirag Nagar. The fish market road in Chirag Nagar, which is around 1.5 km long, was being encroached upon by the hawkers and footpaths encroached upon by the shopkeepers.



In Ghatkopar, encroached shop extensions were razed in Chirag Nagar. Pics/Sameer Surve

“We received complaints about the encroachment. As per the order, we had taken action on Monday,” said an official of BMC N ward. BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner (N ward) Gajanan Bellale told mid-day that extensions of the shops that encroached on the footpath of the 1.5 km road stretch were removed.

According to the locals, this narrow road is around 20 to 25 feet wide, and most of its part was encroached upon by the hawkers and shopkeepers. Also, there is continuous movement of the commercial vehicles, making it difficult for pedestrians to use the path.

In Goregaon, the BMC demolished 14 structures, including a two-storey building on S V Road. These structures were existing pre-1960. The structures having a 500-metre patch created a bottleneck on the busy S V Road.

These are mainly shop owners. This 500-metre stretch is 12 metres wide, while the other part of the road is 90 metres wide, where a road will be constructed, said another BMC official.

An official said that the BMC will provide monetary compensation as well as alternative locations to the shopkeepers. “We will complete the road by May. It will help smoothen the traffic,” said BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner (P ward) Sanjay Jadhav.