Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion

Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Fish sellers at adjacent market left fuming, say they have nowhere to relieve themselves

Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion

(From left) Geeta Chaudhary, Devyani Kape, Ranjana Worlikar, Bhagyshree Kawate and Kirti Babul. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished the toilet of a fish market along the Bellasis Bridge at Mumbai Central. The more than 50-year-old fish market will also be removed to expand the new bridge.


“When BMC's D ward issued a notice to shopkeepers near the bridge, we met civic officials and got to know that our fish market which has been around for three generations, was also set to be removed for the expansion of the bridge,” said Ranjana Worlikar, a fish seller from the market who claimed that civic authorities are not keeping them informed of the developments. “Last week, BMC demolished the toilet that we used. There are mostly women working at the market and it is impossible to work without the toilet as we leave our houses at 5 am.”


Ranjana Worlikar, fish seller
Ranjana Worlikar, fish seller


Devendra Tandel, president of Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti, said, “We have organised a peaceful protest march against the BMC at the D ward office located at Grant Road. Our demand is simple. We need rehabilitation of this market only in the Tardeo area. There are 36 stalls and the families running these have been doing business here for 2-3 generations. Now suddenly the BMC decided to destroy their livelihood.”

“The Morcha will be held on December 10. Till the rehabilitation decision is finalised, the BMC should make arrangements for temporary toilets,” Tandel added. Another fisherwoman told mid-day that the 36 stalls are being run by family members of the original license holder, but licenses have been allotted only to six stalls. According to the process, after the death of the original license holder, the license can be transferred to a person with blood relation.

“Most of us are blood relation relatives of the original license holder. But we don't have a license due to the long process of transferring the permit,” she added. “We don't have another source of income. We can't survive if BMC removes this fish market. This is an issue pertaining to our livelihood.” Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D ward, Sharad Ughade did not respond to calls and messages.

